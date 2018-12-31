ALBANY POLICE
Bogus bills – Various times, Friday through Sunday. Three businesses, Wilhelm’s Spirits & Eatery, 1520 Pacific Blvd. SE, Arco, 522 Pacific Blvd. SW, and Wheeler Dealer, 1740 Geary St. SE, reported receiving counterfeit bills. Two of the businesses received fake $20 bills, while a phony $100 bill was passed at the other. The Albany Police Department is encouraging businesses to be careful and inspect currency in transactions.
Stolen pickup – 9:30 a.m. Friday, 300 block 11th Avenue SE. A turquoise 1995 Ford F-250 pickup was reported stolen.
Stolen car – 7:15 a.m. Sunday, 700 block 24th Avenue SE. A gold 1993 four-door Honda Accord was reported stolen.
Driving while suspended – No time listed, Sunday, 2400 block Ferry Street SW. Travis Bradley Teague, 27, was charged with felony driving while suspended.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft – 9:09 a.m. Sunday, 29500 block Weslinn Drive. About $10,000 worth of antiques and other items were reported stolen from a residence.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen vehicle arrest – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 17th and Elm. A caller reported that a vehicle had been doing burnouts and gone around the block several times. An officer responded and Tyler James Clapp, 28, was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault – From Monday afternoon. Richard Duane Porter, 36, of Sweet Home, was charged with second-degree assault and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and a male was the victim. The charging document doesn’t list the dangerous or deadly weapon allegedly used in the assault. A copy of a probable cause affidavit wasn’t immediately available. Judge Daniel Murphy set Porter’s bail at $50,000, the minimum required for such a serious offense, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 14. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Felon with firearm – From Monday afternoon. Jeramie Lee Moore, 42, of Cottage Grove, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday. The Oregon State Police was the investigating agency in the case.