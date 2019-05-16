ALBANY POLICE
Funny money — Scott Justin Kotara, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree forgery after attempting to pass a fake $100 bill at a business in the 2000 block of 14th Avenue.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Itsy-bitsy spider — 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, 39000 block Golden Valley Drive, Lebanon. A 17-year-old driver lost control of her vehicle while attempting to remove a spider from it. The vehicle struck a small tree.
Menacing — 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, 3600 block Railroad Street, Albany. Jacob Earl Busch, 35, was taken into custody and charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a police officer. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Fraud — 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block Third Avenue. A caller reported that someone had used his identity to open a Verizon account.