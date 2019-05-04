LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing property — 7:14 a.m. Thursday, 400 block Southwest Eighth Avenue, Mill City. A caller reported that $260 worth of property had been taken from her vehicle overnight.
Stolen handgun — 8:10 a.m. Thursday, 40000 block Lacomb Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported a broken window in a truck parked on the shoulder. A Ruger Mark II pistol and a bag of hand tools valued at $500 were missing.
Really? — 7:54 p.m. Thursday, 49000 block Kingwood Ave., Mill City. A caller reported that a juvenile was not listening to parents. No crime.