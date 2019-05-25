LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing tools — 8 a.m. Thursday, 800 block Second St., Harrisburg. A caller reported the theft of $4,000 worth of tools and equipment from a commercial building sometime overnight.
Ring stolen — 11 a.m. Thursday, 48000 block SE Kingwood Ave., Mill City. A caller reported that a wedding ring was stolen by a family member and pawned. The caller did not wish to press charges.
Portable potty — 1:15 p.m. Thursday, North Coburg Road area, Harrisburg. A caller reported the theft of a portable toilet mounted to a trailer. The trailer was black and the toilet was green. Value: $2,500 total.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Assault — Gildardo Hernandez-Hernandez, 27, of Albany, was charged with second-degree assault, menacing, strangulation and unlawful use of a weapon. The bulk of the crimes were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the victim was an adult female. The charging document doesn't specify what sort of weapon was used in the incident. Judge Michael Wynhausen set Hernandez-Hernandez's bail at $50,000. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Assault — Nick Ozwaldo Martin Pacheco, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and recklessly endangering another person. The bulk of the crimes were labeled domestic violence. The charging document doesn't detail what sort of weapon was used. The crimes allegedly occurred in June 2017. Pacheco's bail was set at $50,000.