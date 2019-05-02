CORVALLIS POLICE
Hit and run — 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, 922 NW Circle Blvd. A driver reported that another driver backed into her car at a shopping center parking lot, scratching a panel and then left the scene.
Harassment — 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, 1497 NW Monroe Ave. An officer responded for a report of a man calling two men terrorists and attacking one of them. The officer arrested Jesse Jack Mason, 36, of Corvallis, for an outstanding warrant and charges of harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and second degree criminal trespassing.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Public indecency — Quinnelle Eymail Randolph, 25, of Albany, was charged with felony public indecency. The crime allegedly occurred on April 22, and Randolph was arrested by the Albany Police Department on Tuesday. The charging document indicates that Randolph has been convicted of public indecency three separate times. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentenced in the case.
Failure to appear — James Lee Baker, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred on March 27. Baker also was charged with three instances of probation violation.