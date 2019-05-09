LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes — Juan Ignacio Salas Iribe of Salem was charged with two counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, third-degree sodomy and third-degree rape. The victim was an individual under 16 years old. According to the charging document, Iribe developed a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 20, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Attempt to elude — Anson Phillip Grazer, 42, of Ontario, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and foot), reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving while suspended. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 22, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.