CORVALLIS POLICE
Suspicious activity — 11 p.m. Sunday, 3900 block NW Witham Hill Drive. An officer was sent to an apartment complex to investigate reports that a man was crawling through the parking lot on his hands and knees. The man admitted to using methamphetamine, said he believed someone was chasing him and asked to be evaluated by medics. Before being transported to the hospital for evaluation, the man gave the officer personal items for safekeeping, including his car keys, two jackets and a pistol.
Funny money — 9:30 a.m. Monday, 1980 NW Ninth St. An officer was dispatched to Oregon State Credit Union to pick up counterfeit bills that had been turned in. An employee turned over two $100 bills and two $20 bills believed to be counterfeit.
Burglary — 10:30 a.m. Monday, 6200 block Southwest Grand Oaks Drive. A woman reported the theft of power tools and a camp stove from the garage of her apartment.
Scam — About 4 p.m. Monday a woman came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a scam. She said two men claiming to be with the “Clackamas County Police” called her saying she had missed federal grand jury duty and directed her to send them $5,000 worth of prepaid gift cards. She mailed the cards but then changed her mind and is working with the Postal Service to get them back.
Road rage — At 5:15 p.m. Monday a man came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a road rage incident that happened between 6 and 7 p.m. on Friday. The man said he was driving on Northwest Ninth Street and another vehicle was tailgating him. The man said both he and the other driver stopped and got out of their cars in the 2100 block of Ninth, exchanged words, and the other driver punched him in the face, causing an injury to his nose that required treatment at the hospital. There was insufficient information to identify a suspect.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Flare gun — 8:10 a.m. Monday, 900 block Poplar Street. A caller reported finding a flare gun while cleaning up her house. The gun was placed in the Sweet Home Police Department property locker.
Meth find — At 9:11 a.m. Monday, a man found and turned in a capsule of methamphetamine, which was set for destruction.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Luring a minor — 12:15 p.m. Sunday, 7600 block NW Hoodview Circle, Corvallis. A deputy took a report from a woman about a man sending sexually explicit pictures and messages to her daughter’s Instagram account. The woman was advised to make the account private and block the sender.
DUII-reckless driving — 1:18 a.m. Monday, Highway 99W near Northwest Elks Drive. Corvallis. A deputy pulled over a 2013 Subaru Outback that was clocked driving 86 mph. The driver, Aaron Tyler May, 34, of Monmouth, was cited on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. May’s blood alcohol content reportedly measured 0.15%.
Fugitive arrest — 10:53 p.m. Monday, 26600 Shady Oak Drive, Monroe. Three deputies were dispatched to a house, where a man with an outstanding arrest warrant was reportedly yelling at his father to shoot him. When deputies arrived the man locked himself in a cabin, but he came out when deputies told him they would force entry and that there were police dogs on the scene. Christopher Brian Reid, 36, was taken into custody on a felony warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board for probation violation on a burglary conviction.
Domestic assault — 12:15 a.m. Tuesday 28900 Grimsley Road, Corvallis. A deputy was dispatched to reports of a domestic dispute, where a 54-year-old woman allegedly struck her 72-year-old boyfriend. Julie Anne Holst was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 7:46 a.m. Monday, 25000 block Gap Road, near Brownsville. A reported theft of multiple chainsaws and tools.
Missing gate parts — 8:22 a.m. Monday, 32000 block Berlin Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of equipment for an automatic gate opener.
Cougar sighting — 4:30 p.m. Monday, 34000 block Riverside Drive, Albany. A caller reported a cougar sighting via trail camera. The information was passed on to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Service.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
New charges, plea/sentence hearing scheduled — From Tuesday morning. Jordan Douglas Smotherman, 28, of Albany, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Thursday. A new charging instrument was filed with crimes of second-degree sex abuse and fourth-degree assault. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. Three counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy were removed from the charging document.
Burglary — From Tuesday afternoon. Earl Kenneth Maughmer Jr., 56, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, menacing, strangulation and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday in the 27200 block of High Deck Road in Cascadia, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.