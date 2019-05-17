LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes plea and sentencing — From Thursday morning. Marshal Jefferson Gosnell, 19, of Albany, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on May 24 in three separate cases. He is accused of numerous sex crimes and child pornography crimes.
Assault trial — From Thursday morning. Benjamin Leroy Grafton, 43, of Scio, was scheduled for a one-day jury trial on Aug. 1. Strader is charged with second-degree assault.
Attempted murder trial — From Friday morning. Duane Strader, 54, of Albany, was scheduled for a two-day jury trial, to start on July 10. Strader is charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence regarding an Albany shooting.
Assault trial — From Friday morning. David Charles Swanson, 54, of Lincoln City, was scheduled for a one-day jury trial on July 30. Swanson is charged with second-degree assault.
Elude, meth-delivery — From Friday afternoon. Randy Edward Drake, 54, of Corvallis, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine (substantial quantity) and felony attempt to elude. His bail was set at $50,000 by Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish. According to the prosecution, Drake traveled at more than 100 mph with a 14-year-old in the car during the police chase, which occurred on May 12 and was initiated by the Lebanon Police Department. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence.
Theft — From Friday afternoon. Ronald Emery Williams, 29, of Portland, was charged with first-degree theft. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday, and Kohl’s is listed as the victim on court paperwork. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.