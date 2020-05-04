Public Safety Log (May 4)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Plea and sentence set – From Wednesday morning. Keith Loren Perkins, 36, of Albany, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on May 19. Perkins is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon for an incident from August where the accuser was allegedly shot in the face with a BB gun. According to a petition to enter a plea, turned in on Wednesday, Perkins plans to plead no contest to a charge of second-degree assault and the negotiated settlement is a sentence of five years in prison. Per terms of the plea deal, Perkins would be eligible for good time, earned time, alternative incarceration programs, transitional leave and credit for time served, according to court paperwork.
Arson – From Friday afternoon. Joshua Michael Eastman, 21, was charged with second-degree arson, reckless burning, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly took place on Thursday and the Albany Burgerville is listed as a location on court documents. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Felon with firearm – From Friday afternoon. Curtis Raymond Hughes, 45, of Sweet Home, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun, failure to report as a sex offender, unlawful possession of a spike elk, three counts of second-degree theft and three counts of second-degree trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred between February and March.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraud – 9:46 a.m. Friday, 40200 block Ridge Drive, Scio. A resident said he had an AT&T account opened in his name that accrued nearly $1,500 in expenses.
