Public Safety Log (May 14)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Luring a minor — On May 5 around 11 a.m. 20-year-old Dakota Blaiz Mellor was arrested for online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor after he allegedly drove from Springfield to Corvallis to meet with a 13-year-old girl for sex.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Domestic assault — On Tuesday at 6:54 p.m. on the 2400 block of Southwest Leonard Street, 52-year-old Gina McBride was arrested for domestic assault.
Shoplifting — On Tuesday around 7 p.m., 51-year-old Troy Lowery was arrested for shoplifting at the Home Depot on Four Acre Place.
Linn County Sheriff
Pressure washer — At 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 5900 block of Tuscan Loop, Albany, reported a pressure washer valued at $579 was taken sometime overnight.
Stolen vehicle — About 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Justin Cathey, 29, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and giving false information to a police officer in the 6400 block of Old Salem Road.
Dog troubles — At 9:44 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of Macy Street in Harrisburg reported that he was having problems because a neighbor’s dog keeps barking while he tries to watch “Judge Judy” on TV and another neighbor plays music too loudly in the morning.
Sweet Home Police
Failure to deliver — At 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 1200 block of Nandina reported he sent a man $1,900 for a firearm that has not arrived and he has not been able to contact the seller since May 4.
