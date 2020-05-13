Public Safety Log (May 13)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicular assault — 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 27400 block West Ingram Island Road, Monroe. A deputy was dispatched to investigate a report that a woman was struck by a motor vehicle during an argument. Justin Clarence Carter, 19, of Monroe was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Identity theft — On Monday around 10:03 a.m., police identified a woman involved in a February fraud case. 40-year-old Mindy Krieg was charged with identity theft, forgery, theft and trying to cash a bad check on February 12 at the Oregon State University Credit Union on 25th Street.
Drug possession — On Monday around 2:03 p.m. on the 200 block of Northwest 10th Street, 18-year-old Jace Carrera was arrested for underage possession of marijuana and alcohol, possessing MDMA and trespassing.
Drug possession — On Monday around 2:43 p.m. on the 300 block of Southwest Mobile Place, 27-year-old Garrett Caspino was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Theft – From Monday afternoon. Angela Marie Zavala, 47, of Albany, was charged with first-degree theft and first-degree trespass. The crimes allegedly took place on May 9, with the trespass occurring in the 6200 block of Wilford Court S.W. in Albany. In a separate case, Zavala also was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly took place on April 17, with the burglary also occurring in the 6200 block of Wilford Court S.W. in Albany. The Albany Police Department investigated both cases.
Weapon – From Tuesday afternoon. Lawrence Lee Patchin Jr., 50, of Albany, was charged with attempted second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Escape – From Tuesday afternoon. Reinaldo Miguel Figueroa, 33, of Albany was charged with second-degree escape. The crime allegedly occurred on Monday and the APD was the investigating agency. In a separate case, Figueroa was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. In a third case, Figueroa was charged with contempt of court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.