Public Safety Log (May 12)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII crash — 4:11 p.m. Thursday, 25093 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. A deputy was dispatched to Grange Hall Road near Fern Road for a report of a motorcycle crash. The motorcycle operator stated that two people had crossed the road in front of him and he hit the brakes, then laid the bike on its side as it began to skid. The driver, Christopher Walter Tipsword, 45, of Philomath, reportedly had scrapes on multiple areas of his body. Tipsword was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.08%.