Public Safety Log (May 12)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — 4:11 p.m. Thursday, 25093 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. A deputy was dispatched to Grange Hall Road near Fern Road for a report of a motorcycle crash. The motorcycle operator stated that two people had crossed the road in front of him and he hit the brakes, then laid the bike on its side as it began to skid. The driver, Christopher Walter Tipsword, 45, of Philomath, reportedly had scrapes on multiple areas of his body. Tipsword was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.08%.
Tires slashed — 2 p.m. Saturday, 22743 Hoskins Road, Philomath. A deputy took a report by phone from a 22-year-old Corvallis man who had been camping with friends at Mistake Lake. The caller said the rear passenger-side tires of four vehicles belonging to the group had been slashed sometime around 5 a.m.
