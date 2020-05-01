Public Safety Log (May 1)

CORVALLIS POLICE
DUI — On Wednesday around 2:57 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Van Buren Avenue, 50-year-old Jennifer Kearney was arrested for driving under the influence with a BAC between .08 and .14 as well as reckless endangering.
Drug Possession — On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 99 West and Circle Boulevard, 36-year-old Joshua Barclay was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to return his suspended driver's license.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.