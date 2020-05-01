Public Safety Log (May 1)
Public Safety Log

Public Safety Log (May 1)

police tape

CORVALLIS POLICE

DUI — On Wednesday around 2:57 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Van Buren Avenue, 50-year-old Jennifer Kearney was arrested for driving under the influence with a BAC between .08 and .14 as well as reckless endangering.

Drug Possession — On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 99 West and Circle Boulevard, 36-year-old Joshua Barclay was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to return his suspended driver's license.

