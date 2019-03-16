ALBANY POLICE
Credit card issue — A 70-year-old man in the 2000 block of Lafayette Street reported being a victim of fraudulent credit card use between Feb. 2 and March 14.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Strangulation — 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block NW 21st Street. An officer responding to a report of domestic violence arrested Kevin Gregory Kott, 24, of Corvallis, and charged him with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. Kott allegedly strangled a woman, struck her, broke her phone and pushed her down a flight of stairs.
Trespass — 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block SW Third Street. Police responded to a report of a woman defecating outside a business. A responding officer could not locate the feces, but trespassed Linda Arlene Laughlin, 59, a transient, from the business.
Trespass — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 400 block SW Third St. Officers trespassed Linda Arlene Laughlin from the Cat’s Meow, where she was asleep at a table.
Assaulting a public safety officer — 5:28 p.m. Thursday, 400 block SW Third Street. An officer responded to a report of Linda Arlene Laughlin drinking alcohol outside the Cat’s Meow. Laughlin reportedly fought with officers trying to remove her, kicking one in the kneecap. Laughlin was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, assaulting a public safety officer, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault. At Laughlin's Friday arraignment, a prosecutor said the incident was the the 13th time she's been in contact with police this week and the 33rd time she's been in contact with law enforcement since she came to the area in August 2018.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing wheels — 8:24 p.m. Thursday, 35000 block Eicher Road, Albany. A caller reported wheels from a manufactured home had been stolen. The home was valued at $1,020.
Assault — 9 p.m. Thursday, 47000 block Lyons Mill City Road, Lyons. Julian Keith Ramsey, 30, was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault and physical harassment. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Busy body — 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, 40000 block Highway 20. A caller reported watching a boy get off a school bus and open six mailboxes while walking to his home. An officer contacted the boy’s grandmother, who said his behavior would be corrected.
MIP marijuana — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sweet Home Junior High School. A student was cited for MIP marijuana. The student's parents were contacted.
Stolen wallet — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block Main Street. A caller reported the theft of a wallet from her vehicle.
Needle dumping — 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block Nandina Street. A caller reported finding syringe needles in his garbage can. Officers removed and disposed of them safely.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Attempted sex abuse case sentencing — From Tuesday. William Aaron McMurry, 19, of Junction City, who previously pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree sex abuse and harassment, was given a suspended sentence with 36 months of supervised probation. McMurry must register as a sex offender and can have no unsupervised contact with minor females, among other conditions of his probation.
Assault case plea scheduled — From Thursday. Cyle Eastman Schrunk, 31, of Scio, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on April 3. Schrunk is currently charged with two counts of second-degree assault, menacing and strangulation.