Public Safety Log (March 16)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Domestic assault – 10:31 a.m. Friday, 36800 block Rock Hill Drive, near Lebanon. Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Sherri Watson, 54, was arrested on a charge of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
Catalytic converters theft – 10:35 a.m. Friday, 600 block Old Salem Road N.E., Millersburg. Two catalytic converters were taken from motorhomes parked in front of a business. The approximate value to replace the equipment and repair damage to the RVs was estimated at $10,000.
Rig batteries theft – 11:38 a.m. Saturday, 43100 North River Drive, near Sweet Home. Sometime during the night, two semi-truck 12-volt batteries were stolen out of a rig. A gas line to a pickup truck also was cut and 15 gallons of gas also was stolen.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Elude – From Wednesday afternoon. Shane Thomas Becktold, 24, of Sublimity, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle) and possession of heroin. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Domestic violence – From Wednesday afternoon. Travis Blane Harris of Foster was charged with strangulation, interference with making a report, fourth-degree assault and two counts of harassment. All of the charges were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Harassment – From Wednesday afternoon. Minnie Joann Jerry-Jai, 56, of Albany, was charged with aggravated harassment, harassment, attempted assault on a public safety officer and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Domestic assault – From Thursday afternoon. Dylan Allan Robb, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.