CORVALLIS POLICE
Possession of inhalants — 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, 2045 NW Ninth Street. An officer called to a possible overdose reportedly found Ronald Andrew Mowdy, 25, no address, collapsed on the floor of the Bi-Mart next to can of “Dust-Off” he tried to inhale. The officer arrested Mowdy for unlawful possession of inhalants.
Possession of inhalants — 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, 1840 NW Ninth Street. An officer responding to a report of a man huffing in the bathroom of the Walmart reportedly found Ronald Andrew Mowdy coming down from inhaling a can of compressed air. The officer arrested Mowdy, 25, for second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of inhalants.
Drug turn-in — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 180 NW Fifth Street. A woman turned drug paraphernalia into the Law Enforcement Center, saying she found it among the possessions of her brother who is dying and in hospice care. An officer entered the items into evidence for destruction.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen tools — 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, 29000 block Nicewood Drive, Halsey. A caller reported that someone stole two chainsaws, valued at $500 each, from farm buildings.
Ooops! — 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, 33100 block Highway 228, Halsey. A deputy investigated an accident at the Pioneer Villa Truck Stop. A driver said he was parking and his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal. His vehicle struck the curve and the restaurant's exterior wall. There was minor damage to the vehicle and to the cinder blocks and siding of the restaurant, as well as a booth inside the building. No injuries were reported.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Robin Hood? — 6 p.m. Monday, 1540 Main St. Derek Johnson, 49, was charged with second-degree theft after allegedly walking out of the Safeway store with two shopping carts filled with food. He reportedly was sitting in front of the former Wells Fargo bank building handing out food. Some items were returned.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Drew Alan Byington, 45, of Klamath Falls, was charged with first-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine and felony first-degree failure to appear. The theft allegedly occurred on Oct. 4 at the Albany Home Depot.