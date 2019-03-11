LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Video chat blackmail – 3:05 p.m. Friday, 40000 block Mount Hope Drive. A resident participated in an explicit video chat and the recipient demanded $800. The victim paid and now knows not to send explicit images or money to strangers.
Trespass – 7:34 p.m. Friday, 400 block Gilbert Street. Ronald Sutton, 61, Shay Hamilton, 42, Owen Mercier, 22, and Brennen Seplocha, 27, all of Lebanon, were arrested for trespassing. Seplocha also had warrants for possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. Residents of a home had been evicted and the house was boarded up. Recent notices on the front and back of the residence indicate entry was only allowed by written permission.
DUII crash – 12:21 a.m. Saturday, intersection of Fish Hatchery Drive and Oupor Drive. Trevor Lyon, 18, was arrested after a single vehicle crash on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver in an injury crash, reckless driving, reckless endangering and fourth-degree assault. A passenger in his vehicle, Hunter Cook, 19, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Vehicle theft – From Friday afternoon. Pablo Sebastian Francisco, 34, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the vehicle was a 1989 Mitsubishi MTX, according to court paperwork. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
Failure to appear – From Friday afternoon. Justin Broderick Ryan, 35, of Portland, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree failure to appear.