LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Liquor store theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Robert Lee Morgan, 46, of Monmouth, was charged with first-degree aggravated theft. The crime allegedly occurred between Jan and Feb. 20, and more than $50,000 was stolen from the Santiam Liquor Store in Albany, according to the court paperwork. Morgan has been given a conditional release from the Linn County Jail.
ALBANY POLICE
Stolen vehicle — 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 3200 Harvard Avenue Southeast. A gold 2000 Saturn station wagon was reported stolen out of a resident’s driveway.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Cemetery theft — 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Fairview Cemetery, near Gates. A suspect stole a bronze vase off a headstone at the cemetery. The vase has a replacement value of $700.