BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Car search — 3 p.m. Monday, Fitton Green Natural Area. A deputy was dispatched to a parked vehicle occupied by a man and a crying woman. The woman told the deputy she was crying because they were homeless and she wanted a normal life. The deputy reportedly did a consent search of the vehicle for drugs but found nothing. Since neither occupant had a valid license, the deputy had them call a licensed driver to move the vehicle.
Suspicious activity — 3:42 p.m. Monday, 5000 block Northwest Highland Place. A 90-year-old reported she answered the phone and heard a female-sounding voice say “die.” The woman had no number for the caller and the case was discontinued.