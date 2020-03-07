Public Safety Log (March 7)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Prostitution — 4:40 p.m. Feb. 14, 251 Airport Road SE, Albany. A deputy went to the Quality Inn to meet a woman after communicating with her through a known prostitution website and reportedly agreeing to pay money for sex. Danielle Teresa Baugh, 25, of Gresham was arrested on a charge of prostitution.

Prostitution — 9:50 p.m. Feb. 26, 781 NE Second St., Corvallis. A deputy went to the Holiday Inn Express to meet a woman who had reportedly agreed to accept money in exchange for sex. Courtney Nicole Myer, 37, of Eugene was arrested on charges of prostitution, possession of heroin paraphernalia and two active warrants for failure to appear in court.

Running from the law — 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, Davis Road near Highway 20, Philomath. A deputy pulled over a 2000 Honda Civic sedan for a traffic violation, but the driver resisted and ran away. The driver was later identified as Jacob Scott Fisher, 34, of Lebanon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}