CORVALLIS POLICE
Plane crash — At 12:07 p.m. Monday, an officer was dispatched to the scene of a plane crash at the Corvallis Municipal Airport. A Cessna 140, piloted by Laurence Lowenkron and co-piloted by Betty Weidenhaft, had crashed and was lying upside-down on the runway, where it was leaking fuel. The pilots said they had tried to land using a stall maneuver, but the plane bounced on landing and leaned to the right. As the pilots attempted to correct the aircraft’s approach, it nosed over and the propeller hit the tarmac, causing the plane to flip over. No one was injured, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
Counterfeit money — 1:49 p.m. Monday, 2001 NW Monroe Ave. An officer was dispatched to Café Yumm, where a counterfeit $50 bill was found in the till. The bogus banknote was taken into evidence.
Stolen bicycle — 4:35 p.m. Monday, 1100 block NW 27 St. An officer responded to a home for a theft report. A resident reported that a custom white Santa Cruz Tall Boy mountain bike valued at $8,500 had been stolen from her garage.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — At 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a hit and run resulting in damage to an electric utility box and street sign on Trillium Lane near Ewelty Way. Branden Michael Keys, 31, no address listed, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangering, first- and second-degree criminal mischief, and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident.
Criminal mischief — 12:48 a.m. Monday, NW Fifth Street and Jackson Avenue. A woman set a cardboard box on the hood of a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, allegedly causing more than $1,000 worth of damage to the paint. The woman had been involved in previous contacts with law enforcement for disorderly behavior. Dianna Roberts, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, offensive littering and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Roaming livestock — 10:55 a.m. Monday, NW Kouns and Shannon drives. A deputy investigated reports of a cow at large. The deputy located the owner and helped her get the wandering calf back into its pasture.