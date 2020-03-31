Public Safety Log (March 31)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex crimes plea scheduled – From Monday morning. Adam Scot Liechty of Salem, charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and five counts of first-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on April 7. Liechty was charged in September. The crimes allegedly occurred between January 2017 and February 2019.

Burglary – From Monday afternoon. Brady Lance Petreny, 27, no address listed, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday at a building at 604 Main St. in Sweet Home that is owned by Dutch Bros. The stolen items were iPads. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case. In a separate case, Petreny was charged with second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday in the 1000 block of Bain Street S.E. in Albany. The vehicle stolen was a Chevrolet van. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.