Public Safety Log (March 5)

LEBANON POLICE
Missing money — 4:23 a.m. Sunday, Third Ave. A caller reported that he had consumed a half-gallon of liquor and fallen asleep in his van. He awakened to find $275 and his driver’s license missing.
Another scam — 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, Cascade Drive. A caller reportedly provided $250 in gift cards to someone on the telephone claiming to be a soldier serving in Afghanistan who needed money for a plane ticket.
Stolen check — 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Santiam Highway. A caller reported that a stolen check was used to pay $376 for utilities. The action was reported by a Philomath bank manager.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicle recovery — 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, 40000 block Highway 228, Brownsville. A deputy recovered a stolen vehicle.
Bad day — 2 a.m. Wednesday, Interstate 5, near Albany. A northbound vehicle was stopped after being clocked at 123 miles per hour. The driver, who reportedly was having a bad day, was charged with reckless driving.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Violent conduct — 9:57 p.m. Sunday, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive. Officers responding to reports of a man threatening staff members at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and refusing to leave issued a citation for violent conduct to Shawn Moody, 37. Moody was also issued a trespass notice and was told he could not return to the hospital.
Car prowl — 12:58 p.m. Monday, 1300 block Southwest E Ave. Officers responded to a report of a car prowl in progress. A witness reported seeing a person running through the Park West apartment complex with a pink backpack over their shoulder and pointed out a vehicle on E Avenue with a broken window, from which he believed the backpack had been stolen. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
Bike theft foiled — 11:38 p.m. Monday, 701 SW Seventh St. A resident of the 7th Street Station apartment complex interrupted a bike theft in progress when he came across a woman using a handsaw to cut through a bicycle lock. Officers were unable to locate the suspect or the owner of the bicycle.