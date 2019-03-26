CORVALLIS POLICE
Domestic violence — Tristin Joseph Brinkley, 21, of Corvallis was arrested at 9:41 a.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of Northeast Walnut Boulevard after a witness reported an argument. Brinkley allegedly pinned his girlfriend to a door by her throat, threatened to punch her, threw her to the ground and knocked her phone out of her hand when she tried to call police. He was charged with second-degree assault, strangulation, menacing, fourth-degree assault, interfering with making a report, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.
Phone scam — At 3:19 p.m. on Saturday an officer took a report from a man at Northwest Ninth Street and Circle Boulevard who said two women tried to involve him in a scam. The man said the women drove up to him in a dark blue station wagon and asked if he wanted to make $100. He said yes and got in the car. They told him to open a Verizon phone service account in his name and they would change the plan over to their names the next day. The man decided the plan sounded like a scam and asked to be let out of the car. The women began speaking in a language he didn’t recognize and dropped him off.
Assault — At 12:14 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a physical altercation and were told a man had punched a woman in the eye in a dispute over what type of alcohol to buy. Junyu Kang, 20, was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Overdose — At 8:28 p.m. on Sunday, an officer went to a home in the 2700 block of Northwest Stewart Street for a reported heroin overdose. Medics administered Narcan to an unresponsive male and took him to the hospital for treatment.
Found property — At 8:49 a.m. Monday, an officer was dispatched to a commercial building at 435 NW Fifth St. to collect found property. The officer retrieved a gray backpack containing one black sock, some makeup, a tube of Magic brand wart cream and a black phone box containing edible marijuana products. The backpack and its contents were collected for safekeeping, except for the edibles, which were marked for destruction.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes trial scheduled – From Tuesday morning. Juan Palomo Jr. of Twin Falls, Idaho, charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, has a three-day jury trial scheduled to start on Aug. 26.