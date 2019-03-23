Try 3 months for $3
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Meth-dealing — Delia Isabel Navarro Gutierrez, 31, of Salem, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine (super-substantial quantity). The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the offense involved 500 grams or more of meth. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.

Meth-dealing — Kimberly Marie Tate, 31, of Albany was charged with delivery of methamphetamine. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday and APD was the investigating agency.

CORVALLIS POLICE

DUII — 11:47 p.m. Thursday, NW Ninth Street and Van Buren Avenue. An officer arrested Jacob David Putney, 25, of Corvallis, for a charge of DUII. He reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent.

