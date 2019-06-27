BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 9:40 a.m. June 12, 1000 block Southeast Kiger Island Drive, Corvallis. A resident reported someone had broken into his home and stolen a gas auger, rototiller and other items with a total value of about $1,000.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
The continuing adventures of goat and cow — 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, Keel Mountain Drive, Lebanon. A deputy received a report of a goat with its companion cow in the roadway. “The goat baaaaaacked off the roadway and the cow hoofed along onto private property.” The animals’ owner could not be located.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Computer crime — From Wednesday afternoon. James Joseph Shepherd, 49, of Salem, was charged with computer crime. The crime allegedly occurred on July 23, 2017, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.