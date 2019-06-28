CORVALLIS POLICE
Dog in custody — 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, 3838 NW Walnut Blvd. An officer was dispatched to Hoover Elementary School, where a dog that had been found running in the street was being kept. The female pit bull mix was wearing a collar and tags, but the owner’s name was not readable. The dog was taken to Heartland Humane Society.
Wandering laptop — 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, NW Highland and Highland Dell drives. An officer responding to reports of an abandoned computer found a laptop sitting open beneath a stop sign. It did not appear to be damaged and had not been reported stolen. The computer was entered into evidence as found property.
Offensive littering — 11:29 p.m. Wednesday, 180 NW Fifth St. A man riding a bicycle threw an empty cup at a police patrol vehicle parked outside the Law Enforcement Center. According to a police report, when an officer ordered the man to pick up the cup, “he showed me his middle finger and rode away.” The man was located a short time later at Northwest Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue. Donald Lee Resue, 26, was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail on a charge of littering.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — 11:20 a.m. June 19, Highway 20 near Mustang Lane, Philomath. A deputy was dispatched to the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a 2009 Kia station wagon, a 2003 Toyota Camry sedan and a 2016 Honda Pilot sport-utility vehicle. The driver of one of the vehicles, Gilbert John Hearn, 56, of Newport, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. He was later cited on charges of DUII (drugs), reckless driving and six counts of reckless endangerment.
Stolen scooter — 1 p.m. Sunday, Highway 99W near Northwest Mountain View Drive, Lewisburg. A 52-year-old Portland man reported he had left his Vespa LX on the side of the highway after it broke down around 5 p.m. Saturday. When he came back with a trailer to retrieve the scooter, it was gone.
Stolen credit cards — 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, 4800 block of Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. A 48-year-old Corvallis woman reported someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and had stolen two credit cards. Someone tried to use one of the cards to make a $2,100 purchase at Best Buy in Springfield, but the transaction was declined and the cards were canceled.