LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Check forgery — 8:48 a.m. Thursday, 38000 block Gilkey Road, west of Scio. A check was stolen out of a mailbox and forged into a different name. The loss value was approximately $1,700.
Burglary — 11:22 a.m., 39500 block Crawfordsville Drive, Sweet Home. Several bows, tools, a computer and jewelry were taken sometime between March and May. The value of the items was about $3,000.
Not a live grenade — 12:51 p.m., 25000 block Springer Road, Sweet Home. A woman found a grenade on the property earlier in the morning, near the entrance to a vacant double-wide on the land. The Oregon State Police bomb squad responded and disposed of the device. OSP was able to determine the device was not a live grenade. The bomb squad cleared the vacant double-wide, out buildings and surrounding area and did not find any other suspicious devices.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Strangulation — Malcolm Hinton Hicks was charged with strangulation and fourth-degree assault. The crimes, labeled as domestic violence, allegedly occurred on Thursday. In a separate case, Hicks was charged with failure to report as a sex offender. That crime allegedly occurred on June 14.
Vehicle theft — Corey Michael Lalonde was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to appear on a criminal citation. The vehicle theft occurred between August 2017 and April 2019.