ALBANY POLICE
Too-tall grass — various locations, Tuesday. Albany Police officers responded to several calls concerning grass being too tall on Columbus Street, College Loop, 21st Court, Harvard Street, 21st Ave., 23rd Avenue, Waverly Drive, Queen Avenue, Clay Street and Edgemont St.
Assault — At 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, William Turner Brown, 30, was charged with fourth-degree assault after reportedly trying to assault a Parole and Probation officer in the 1700 block of Front Ave. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Forged bill — 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, 2300 block Pacific Blvd. A Burgerville employee reported a counterfeit $100 bill.
Animal neglect — Ryan Lee Johnson, 30, was charged with two counts of animal neglect in the 300 block of Broadalbin St. after two dogs were found inside his vehicle with only a small opening in the windows and no water for the animals. Outside temperature was more than 90 degrees.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Happy cows — 3:45 p.m. Friday, 37500 block Highway 223, near Kings Valley. A deputy was dispatched to reports of an animal cruelty complaint. A man was concerned that too many cows were being crowded into a small pasture. The deputy counted 20 cows and noted that the animals had food, multiple water sources, did not appear to be sick or injured, and showed no signs of stress. The deputy informed the man that the cattle were being well cared for.
Reckless burning — At 7:28 p.m. June 3, a deputy responded to an address in the 25200 block of Webster Avenue in Monroe, where a woman had reportedly set a gas can on fire and placed it under her travel trailer before leaving the area. Stacy Rene Nichol, 35, was cited for reckless burning.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen Honda — 8:15 a.m. Monday, 900 SE Centerpointe Drive. A man reported that his car had been stolen overnight from a parking lot. The vehicle, a silver 1996 Honda Accord, license number WAU-448, was entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
Reckless burning — 11:32 p.m. Monday, NW Ninth Street and Circle Boulevard. An officer was dispatched to a fire at a bus shelter and extinguished it with a fire extinguisher. The officer was reportedly told by a woman sleeping in the shelter that it started because she fell asleep with a cigarette in her mouth.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Bank problems — 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block E. Blakely Ave., Brownsville. A caller reported that someone had accessed their bank account and taken almost $3,000. The account has been closed and an investigation is underway.
Cutting cookies — 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, 3700 block Knox Butte Road, Albany. A caller reported that five or six cars were "cutting cookies" in the Linn County Expo Center parking lot.
Domestic disturbance — 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, 37000 block Northern Drive, Brownsville. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Clarisa Laylon, 45, was charged with attempted assault on a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.
Errant bullet — 8 p.m. Tuesday, 40000 block Highway 228, Sweet Home. A caller reported that a single bullet struck his home and caused damage. An investigation is underway.
SWEET HOME FIRE DISTRICT
Water rescue — 9:24 p.m. Monday, Bates Bridge, McDowell Creek Drive. Staff from the Sweet Home and Lebanon fire districts responded to a call of stranded boaters. When they arrived, a neighbor, Kurt Clark, had already spotted the kayakers, went back to his home and got a canoe. He then paddled downriver and took the man and woman to a riverbank, where they met up with rescue crews. There were no injuries and friends drove the couple to Corvallis.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon, unless noted
Stolen vehicle — From Tuesday afternoon. Ashley Marie Ehlers of Albany was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Monday and was investigated by the Albany Police Department.
Assault, DUII — Lynn Ray Culwell, 59, of Bend, was arraigned on an indictment with charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 15 and the Oregon State Police Albany station was the investigating agency. The weapon listed on the assault charges was a motor vehicle.
Escape — Beau Ryan Hall, 24, of Roseburg was charged with second-degree escape. The crime allegedly occurred on Monday.
Assault — Clarisa Marie Laylon, 45, of Brownsville, was charged with attempted second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, harassment, attempted assault of a public safety officer and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
DUII — Erin Leigh Van Norsdall, 42, of Tangent, was charged with felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 8, and Van Norsdall has twice been convicted of DUII. APD investigated the case.