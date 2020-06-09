Public Safety Log (June 9)

Theft from vehicle — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Southeast Goodnight Avenue. A pistol and $5 were reported stolen from a 2020 GMC Sierra sometime in the previous 15 hours.

ALBANY POLICE

Burglary — About 8 a.m. Saturday, a caller in the 1000 block of 29th Avenue reported that he had left his garage door open and keys to his 2016 Chevrolet pickup on a hook on a wall. Truck was taken, along with a bicycle. Golf clubs were in pickup bed. Satellite tracking system noted vehicle was in Salem and it was recovered.

Property damaged — Matthew Nolan Foster, 41, of Salem was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver after causing property damage with his vehicle in the 2600 block of Pacific Boulevard and fleeing the scene.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Woman rescued — About 2:36 p.m. Sunday, Linn County assisted the Harrisburg Fire Department, after a woman fell while walking along the bank of the river in Harrisburg. She was unable to get up the 20-foot embankment. Her barking dog alerted bystanders, who noticed woman calling for help. She was treated for injuries.

Vehicle damaged — About 4:27 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 35000 block of Engle Road, Albany, reported someone broke glass out of vehicle. Damage estimated at $400. Also taken was pair of sunglasses valued at $80 and an auto programmer valued at $100.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1