Public Safety Log (June 9)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Arrest — 10:20 a.m. Friday, 3500 block of Maley Road, Corvallis. Police responded to a burglary in progress and found Brandon Charles Sanchez, 27, of Lebanon. Sanchez was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass and on a state parole board warrant.

Burglary, trespass — 6:10 p.m. Friday, 7400 block of Northeast Pettibone Drive, Corvallis. A homeowner, not home at the time, reported a man with a metal bar seen on security cameras on his property. A deputy responded and no one was found.

Attempted theft — 7 a.m. Saturday, 7800 block of Northeast Pettibone Drive, Corvallis. A woman reported that in the previous hour a man wearing a blue top, blue jeans and covering his face entered a barn on her property and tried to start a tractor. Unsuccessful, the man returned to a blue four-door vehicle and left. There was no other suspect information.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Theft by deception — 2:44 p.m. Friday, 1800 block of Northwest Ninth Street. A man claimed he was scammed for $260 he bought in gift cards to receive a $2,000 loan from a company based in Houston. The man never received the loan money.

Stolen vehicle — 4:29 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of Southeast Viewmont Avenue. A green, two-door 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup, Oregon license plate YVJ 410, was reported stolen.

Theft from vehicle — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Southeast Goodnight Avenue. A pistol and $5 were reported stolen from a 2020 GMC Sierra sometime in the previous 15 hours.

ALBANY POLICE

Burglary — About 8 a.m. Saturday, a caller in the 1000 block of 29th Avenue reported that he had left his garage door open and keys to his 2016 Chevrolet pickup on a hook on a wall. Truck was taken, along with a bicycle. Golf clubs were in pickup bed. Satellite tracking system noted vehicle was in Salem and it was recovered.

Property damaged — Matthew Nolan Foster, 41, of Salem was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver after causing property damage with his vehicle in the 2600 block of Pacific Boulevard and fleeing the scene.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Woman rescued — About 2:36 p.m. Sunday, Linn County assisted the Harrisburg Fire Department, after a woman fell while walking along the bank of the river in Harrisburg. She was unable to get up the 20-foot embankment. Her barking dog alerted bystanders, who noticed woman calling for help. She was treated for injuries.

Vehicle damaged — About 4:27 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 35000 block of Engle Road, Albany, reported someone broke glass out of vehicle. Damage estimated at $400. Also taken was pair of sunglasses valued at $80 and an auto programmer valued at $100.

