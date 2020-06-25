Public Safety Log (June 25)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Arson — From Wednesday afternoon. Jon Julian Robertson, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree arson, reckless burning and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 26, 2018 at the Walgreens in Lebanon, where a trash can was set on fire, damaging it and the building. Robertson’s bail was set at $35,000 by Judge Michael Wynhausen. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

Domestic violence — From Wednesday afternoon. Gina Rose Tonkin, 40, of Scio, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and menacing (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the weapon was a knife, according to the charging document. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen bike — 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 45000 block of Highway 20, Foster, reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $600.

Fraud — 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 37000 block of Rock Hill Drive, Lebanon, reported someone opened a credit card account in their name and charged $500 on it.