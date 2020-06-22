Public Safety Log (June 22)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Trial scheduled – From June 16. Robert Russell Selders of Sweet Home, charged with criminally negligent homicide, was scheduled for a five-day jury trial starting Nov. 30. He also pleaded not guilty to the charge during his court appearance. Selders allegedly caused the death of a Lebanon motorist in a Jan. 2 crash at Santiam Highway and Goldfish Farm Road in Albany.

Trial scheduled – From June 16. Cheryl Kelley Hansen of Lebanon, charged with second-degree assault and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, was scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting July 21. She also pleaded not guilty to the charges during her court appearance. Hansen is accused of intentionally running over her husband during an incident in Lebanon in April.

Sex abuse – From Friday. Fernando Josue Lopes, 27, of Albany, was charged with second-degree sex abuse. The crime allegedly occurred between March and August 2019 and was investigated by the Albany Police Department. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. In a separate case, Lopes was charged with probation violation. The original charge in the probation violation was second-degree sex abuse case from 2018. The victim was the same girl listed on court paperwork as the teen in the new sex crimes case. According to a probable cause affidavit, Lopez was employed as a youth leader for the Albany Boys & Girls Club, and the victim was one of the students he mentored. Per terms of his probation, Lopez was prohibited from having contact with her.