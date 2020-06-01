Public Safety Log (June 1)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Burglary – 10:39 a.m. Saturday, 35400 block Laura Lane, near Albany. A barn was entered and two antique industrial motors about 100 years old were stolen. The large motors, which had been restored and were going to be donated to a museum, were worth $2,000 to $5,000 each.

Tractor theft – 11:14 a.m. Saturday, Sunbelt Rentals, 950 Old Salem Road N.E., near Albany. A trailer and a tractor with an attached mower were stolen from the fenced yard of the local business. The loss value was estimated at $33,000.

Lost hikers – 5:22 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Crest Trail near 64600 Highway 20. Two adult male hikers became lost, as the trail was difficult to follow due to snow. The men went off the trail and could not find it again. Linn County Search and Rescue responded and located the hikers at about 11:10 p.m. The men were dressed appropriately for the weather, but were running low on food and water. The men were escorted back to a PCT trailhead on Highway 20, then given a ride to Albany. No injuries were reported.

DUII crash – 10:44 p.m. Saturday, 39200 block Statyon Scio Road. Brittany Goodinez, 27, of Scio, was cited and released on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. Goodinez was traveling southbound on Stayton Scio Road near Brock Drive when she failed to negotiate a curve and collided nearly head-on with another vehicle. Jada Anderson, 18, the driver of the other vehicle, was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

