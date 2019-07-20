BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Public masturbation — 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Irish Bend Park, Monroe. A deputy responded to a report of a man masturbating in front of a group of six people, including three children, and arrested Christopher Scott Pierce, 57, for a charge of private indecency.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Assault — 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block Kalmia St. Kevin Ray Porter, 49, was charged with fourth-degree assault, harassment, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer after allegedly assaulting his roommate. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Warrant arrest — 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block Main St. Ben Kealohanui, 31, was arrested on failure to appear warrants for second-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance - meth. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Harassment — 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block 12th Ave. Robert Dwayne Pollock, 45, was charged with harassment and also arrested on a Brownsville Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court. He was booked, cited and released.