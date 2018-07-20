ALBANY POLICE
Meth-dealing arrest — From Friday, 2100 block Salem Avenue SE. Michael Shane Brown, 36, was arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and contempt of court.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Jewelry theft — 2:02 p.m. Thursday, 31300 block S. Main Street, Lebanon. A resident reported that a diamond necklace valued at $5,000 was stolen from a bedroom.
Burglary — 5:09 p.m. Thursday, 28600 block of Highway 20. Sometime during the previous night, a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher were reportedly stolen from a residence. Entry was made by prying the back door open. The loss value was approximately $2,000.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Hit-and-run crash — From Wednesday morning. Nicholas David Popken of Corvallis pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He was sentenced to more than two years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, with credit for time served. Popken was initially charged with second-degree assault regarding a December car crash.
Car crash assault — From Wednesday morning. McKayla Raine Smith of Salem pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to 20 days in jail, which she had already served. Smith was initially charged with two counts of second-degree assault for a car crash that occurred in Albany in October.
From Friday afternoon — Tonya Rose Brownlee, 24, of Albany, was charged based on amended district attorney’s information with delivery and possession of heroin and failure to appear. The heroin crimes allegedly occurred on March 7. In another case, Brownlee was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. The drug charges from that case allegedly occurred on April 11.
