ALBANY POLICE
Burning trash — About 11:45 p.m. July 5, caller reported that neighbor’s trash had been dumped on the street and set on fire. Trash included paper items, beer bottles and broken glass. Caller had put out the fire when officer arrived. Area residents had been setting off fireworks earlier in the evening.
Stolen chainsaw — Caller in the 1700 block of Second Avenue S.E., reported that sometime between June 29 and July 6, someone broke into the daylight basement of his home and stole a chainsaw valued at $300 and a metal bat valued at $30. the items were stolen via forced entry.
Missing bicycle — Sometime between 5:30 p.m. July 6 and 5:30 p.m. July 7 someone stole an woman’s Electra bicycle valued at $460 from a home in the 600 block of SW 7th Ave. Bicycle was stored in a shed attached to the home. A hasp was pried open to gain entry.
Golf thief — About 4:16 p.m. July 8, caller in the 4000 block of Denton S.E. reported the theft of several golf clubs, golf bag, a pull cart and ski boots valued at $370. The items were later recovered at Play It Again Sports in Corvallis.
Domestic assault — Christopher James Verellen, 30, of Jefferson, was arrested after allegedly striking his girlfriend in front of a child in the 3400 block of Pacific Boulevard on July 8. Verellen was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing money — About 10:38 a.m. Sunday, caller in the 2000 block of Main St. reported that someone entered his vehicle and took abou $125 that belong to his employment manager.
Resting? — About 1:56 p.m. Sunday, caller near 13th and Main reported that a man was lying partially in the road. Officer responded and man was given courtesy ride to his residence. Said he was just resting.
LEBANON POLICE
Speed racing — 8:34 p.m. Sunday, W Airport Road at Second Street. Police received a report of two vehicles racing. Frank Joseph Guida, 24, and Derek Joseph Wuilliez, 23, were each cited for speed racing. Guida also was cited for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen items — About 3:12 p.m. Sunday, caller in the 27000 block of Latiwi Creek Road, east of Sweet Home, reported that his car had been broken into and his wallet and a credit card were stolen. The credit card reportedly had been used. Under investigation.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Elude update — Kyle Keith Martin, 27, of Lowell, was charged with felony attempt to elude a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of a burglary tool or theft device, and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday, and Martin reportedly attempted to flee from officers near Lebanon in a stolen pickup.
Domestic assault – George Glenn Sizemore, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and harassment. Both of the charges were classified as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly took place on Friday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
