LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen pickup — 6:15 p.m. Monday, 34700 block Highway 228, Brownsville. A 1999 Chevrolet pickup was reported stolen.
Injury crash, citations — 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, Peoria Road and Church Drive. Lilli-Ann Cassidy, 21, of Eugene, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis after a single-vehicle crash. She also was cited for careless driving and operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device. Cassidy missed a curve because of distracted driving involving a cellular phone, according to police logs.
ALBANY POLICE
Burning trash — About 11:45 p.m. July 5, a caller reported that a neighbor’s trash had been dumped on the street and set on fire. Trash included paper items, beer bottles and broken glass. The caller had put out the fire when officers arrived. Area residents had been setting off fireworks earlier in the evening.
Stolen chainsaw — A caller in the 1700 block of Second Avenue S.E., reported that sometime between June 29 and July 6, someone broke into the daylight basement of his home and stole a chainsaw valued at $300 and a metal bat valued at $30. Entry was forced into the basement.
Stolen vehicle – 9:30 a.m. Monday, 200 block Seventh Avenue SE. A gold 1999 Chevy Suburban was reported stolen.
Missing bicycle — Sometime between 5:30 p.m. July 6 and 5:30 p.m. July 7, someone stole an woman’s Electra bicycle valued at $460 from a home in the 600 block of SW Seventh Ave. The bicycle was stored in a shed attached to the home. A hasp was pried open to gain entry.
Golf thief — 4:16 p.m. July 8, 4000 block of Denton Place Southeast. A caller reported the theft of several golf clubs, golf bag, a pull cart and ski boots valued at $370. The items were later recovered at Play It Again Sports in Corvallis.
Domestic assault — Christopher James Verellen, 30, of Jefferson, was arrested after allegedly striking his girlfriend in front of a child in the 3400 block of Pacific Boulevard on July 8. Verellen was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing money — 10:38 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Main St. A caller reported that someone entered his vehicle and took about $125 that belonged to his employment manager.
Resting? — 1:56 p.m. Sunday, near 13th Avenue and Main Street reported that a man was lying partially in the road. An officer responded. The man, who said he was just resting, was given a courtesy ride to his residence.
LEBANON POLICE
Speed racing — 8:34 p.m. Sunday, West Airport Road at Second Street. Police received a report of two vehicles racing. Frank Joseph Guida, 24, and Derek Joseph Wuilliez, 23, were each cited for speed racing. Guida also was cited for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
Public indecency — 3:16 p.m. Monday, Lebanon Justice Center. A woman came into the Justice Center and urinated in the lobby at approximately 2:52 a.m. The suspect was identified via video surveillance. Roxanna Kim Douglas, 61, was cited on charges of indecent exposure, second-degree criminal mischief and offensive littering.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen items — 3:12 p.m. Sunday, 27000 block of Latiwi Creek Road, east of Sweet Home. A caller reported that his car had been broken into and his wallet and a credit card were stolen. The credit card reportedly had been used.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Elude update — From Monday afternoon. Kyle Keith Martin, 27, of Lowell, was charged with felony attempt to elude a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of a burglary tool or theft device, and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday, and Martin reportedly attempted to flee from officers near Lebanon in a stolen pickup.
Domestic assault — From Monday afternoon. George Glenn Sizemore, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and harassment. Both of the charges were classified as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly took place on Friday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Felony DUII — From Tuesday afternoon. John Andrew Mance, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and refusal to take a test for intoxicants. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 8. Mance has previously been convicted of DUII twice, according to court paperwork. The state is seeking an enhanced sentence in the case. Mance also was charged with probation violation in two additional cases on Tuesday.
