LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Empty kayak — 3:14 p.m. Monday, 42000 block North River Drive. Deputies assisted the Sweet Home Fire Department locate a female who had been in a kayak. The kayak was seen empty, floating downriver. The female sustained no injuries and was rescued by a passing boater.
Missing timber — 7:53 p.m. Monday, 43700 block West McCully Mountain Drive, Lyons area. Two commercial log trucks of downed timber was reported missing from the property. The value was estimated between $6,000 and $8,000.
Theft — 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block Sommerville Loop. A caller reported the theft of power tools from a backyard shed. The value of the stolen items was nearly $1,300.
ALBANY POLICE
Failure to register — From Tuesday, 2600 block Pacific Boulevard. Robert Joseph Story, 33, was arrested on a charge of felony failure to register as a sex offender.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Vandalism — 11:14 a.m. Monday, 600 block Main Street. A woman reported that someone had shot her car with a BB gun. The loss value was more than $500.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault charge added — From Tuesday morning. Larry Edward Watts, 42, of Albany, was arraigned on an indictment with charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. The assault charge, where the weapon listed is a stun gun, was a new addition to the indictment. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 5 in Crabtree. The accuser in the case said he escaped from his own home after being held captive overnight by Watts and was shocked several times by a stun gun, according to court paperwork. The incident stemmed from a dispute over property. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for July 25.
New rape charge — From Wednesday morning. Frederick Michael Koontz of Sublimity was arraigned on an indictment with charges of three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. The charges are slightly different than what Koontz was initially charged with, as an additional first-degree rape charge was added to the indictment. The crimes allegedly occurred in November and December 2018, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Kyle James Dolan, 26, of Silverton, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Feb. 21 and the victim listed on court paperwork is U-Haul. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.