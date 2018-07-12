SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing mower — 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Long Street. A lawn mower was reported stolen from a shed.
Strange gift — 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 block of Long Street. A caller reported that his former girlfriend left a note and a tomahawk at his residence. He believes the tomahawk was left as a gift and that the note was nonthreatening. The woman, however, has outstanding warrants and is not supposed to be in Oregon.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Gas theft/damage — 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, 33000 block of Looney Lane, Tangent. A caller reported that someone had cut the filler from a 2008 Dodge pickup and stolen about $40 worth of gas sometime during the night. Repair costs were estimated at $300. The suspects also took three fuel cans valued at $60.
Burglary — At 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody and cited for second-degree burglary after reportedly climbing onto the roof at Harrisburg Middle School and entering the building through a window.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary, theft — From Monday afternoon. Benjamin Daniel Lanham Jackson, 35, of Albany, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest in Albany.
Sex crime — From Wednesday afternoon. Johne Michael Griffith, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree sex abuse. The crime allegedly occurred between June 20 and July 4, and the victim is an adult female who Griffith knew. The two had been drinking together and she passed out, the victim told authorities. About two weeks later, Griffith sent her a joking text about “taking advantage” of her that night, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Griffith also was charged in a separate case with second-degree disorderly conduct. According to court paperwork, he was heavily intoxicated and ran out in front of a car with Mormon missionaries inside on Tuesday night on Grant Street. When a police officer arrived on the scene, he also ran in front of the patrol vehicle, impeding traffic, court paperwork states.
In a third case, Griffith was charged with probation violation. Griffith was convicted in April of second-degree sex abuse and sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served.
