LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes – Douglas William Huerta, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of first-degree sex abuse. The crimes allegedly happened on Thursday, and the victim was a child younger than 14, according to court paperwork. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency in the case.
Meth-dealing – Travis Alan Page, 38, of Scio, was indicted on charges of delivery and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 10. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Attempted police assault – Ivan Rosalio Mendez-Perez, 25, of Albany, was charged with two counts of attempted assault of a public safety officer, one count of resisting arrest and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday. One of the police officers listed as a victim was male, while the other was female. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Attempt to elude – Stephen Arthur Koch, 64, of Albany, was charged with felony attempt to elude, improper use of an emergency reporting system, third-degree escape and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
LEBANON POLICE
Stolen wallet — About 4:37 p.m. Friday, caller in the 600 block of Vaughan Lane, reported the theft of a leather men’s wallet that contained two debit cards and the owner’s driver’s license. The caller had placed the wallet in the center console of his wife’s van and later found it was missing. Vehicle was unlocked and windows were down.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen cart — About 8:46 a.m. Sunday, caller at Pineway Golf Course reported the theft of a golf cart valued at $8,000.
Drift boat theft — About 2:13 p.m. Sunday, caller in the 100 block of Alder St., reported that a drift boat was taken from his former residence.
Fishing rod theft — About 9 a.m. Sunday, caller in the 900 block of Neal Park Road reported the theft of a fishing pole valued at $450.
Motorcyclist injured — About 3:37 p.m. Sunday, caller near MP 41 of Quarzville Creek Road reported that a fellow motorcyclist failed to negotiate a sharp right-hand curve and slid about 75 feet over an embankment. Lyons Fire District responded and James Robert Austin, 60, was taken to Santiam Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. There were five other riders on the trip.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Assault — Joe Allen Wood, 29, was charged with harassment after allegedly assaulting a woman in the 5500 block of Poplar about 9:11 a.m. Friday. Wood was also arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear fourth-degree assault. Security set at $30,000. Lodged at Linn County Jail.
Attempt break-in — About 3:12 a.m. Sunday a caller in the 400 block of Ironwood reported finding pry marks on a window in his home that is next to the front door.
