ALBANY POLICE
Fraudulent return – 10:55 a.m. Friday, Walmart, 1330 Goldfish Farm Road S.E. A woman who had allegedly previously stolen dog food tried to return the product to the store. Police are investigating the matter.
ATM fraud – From Friday, 400 block Burkhart Street N.E.. A caller reported that several withdrawals from his bank account were made at ATMs in the West Linn area. More than $600 was stolen. The case will be forwarded to the West Linn Police Department.
Burglary, vehicle theft – 7 a.m. Sunday, 400 block Ninth Avenue S.W. A caller reported that their house was broken into and a large purse and a silver 2015 Honda Accord was stolen.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Gambler 500 complaint – 7:25 p.m. Friday, 45700 block Whiskey Butte Drive. A resident requested extra patrols and was upset that the Gambler 500 route was going past his residence. He was concerned about the amount of traffic and the driving behaviors of a few vehicles.
Just intoxicated – 10:25 p.m. Friday, 39300 block River Drive, near Lebanon. A caller reported that he thought he had been hit by a vehicle. The man was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. He admitted that he was not hit by a vehicle and just fell into a ditch.
LEBANON POLICE
Pellet gun scare – 8:27 p.m. Thursday, “zero” block Market Street. A caller reported a man walking around an apartment complex carrying what appeared to be a gun. The reporting party was unsure if it was real or a BB gun. A second caller reported that a man pointed an Air Soft gun at him in the Lebanon Plaza parking lot. David Deryk Herron, 39, was taken into custody on warrants for probation violation and a report was taken for second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
Car prowl – 8:07 a.m. Friday, 800 block W. Ash Street. A vehicle was entered overnight and several custom drone aircraft were stolen, along with related gear and a gym bag. The loss value was more than $3,600. The culprit apparently forced down a broken window on the SUV.
Crash into power pole – 8:43 a.m. Friday, S. Seventh Street at Airport Road. A vehicle crashed into a power pole, downing multiple wires. The pole was broken in half. Lebanon fire personnel and Pacific Power responded to the scene. Isaac Nathaniel Helland, 19, was cited for failure to maintain his lane.
Fraud – 10:21 a.m. Friday, 800 block Sugarberry Lane. A caller reported that she sent $14,000 total over three separate transactions to people who said she had won a sweepstakes.
Gambler 500 steering issue – 9:52 p.m. Friday, Highway 34 at Denny School Road. An officer, suspecting potential intoxicated driving, pulled over a vehicle that was swerving, weaving from side to side and braking erratically. The Ford Bronco was part of the Gambler 500 and had a steering issue. A warning was issued for a defective tail light.
RV break-ins – 11:10 a.m. Saturday, Cheadle Lake RV and Self-Storage. Six RVs at the business were broken into.
Public urination – 8:39 a.m. Sunday, Strawberry Plaza, 847 S Main St. A caller reported that a male and female were drinking in the middle of the plaza, and then the male began urinating. Bill Howerton, 53, was cited and released for indecent exposure. He and the female were issued 30-day exclusion notices for all city parks.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Theft arrest – 5:24 p.m. Friday, 13th Avenue and Main Street. Abigael Elizabeth Wood, 30, was arrested in connection to a theft case. She was charged with first-degree theft and identity theft in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday.
Dog theft – 8:58 p.m. Friday, Safeway, 1540 Main Street. A woman reported that her dog was taken by an individual at the grocery store approximately two weeks ago.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Vehicle theft – 2:31 p.m. Saturday, Highway 34 eastbound near Oakville Road. A Ford F-150 was stopped for improper display of registration stickers. A records check revealed two warrants for the driver, Russell Wade Gilliland, 51, of Salem. During the investigation, it was also determined that the vehicle’s plates were switched and the pickup had been reported as stolen to the Salem Police Department on Friday. Gilliland was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving while suspended.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary – From Friday afternoon. Kyle Alexander Richards, 25, of Sweet Home, was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, with the burglary happening in the 900 block of Poplar Street. The Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Elude – From Monday afternoon. Korey Joe Conway, 50, of Lebanon, was indicted on charges of felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage), second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, driving while suspended, driving uninsured and felony first-degree failure to appear. The bulk of the crimes allegedly occurred on April 2.
Burglary – From Monday afternoon. Nolberto Jose Garcia, Jr., 36, of Albany, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and tampering with physical evidence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the burglary and theft happened at the Shift Ministries, 35355 Eicher Road near Albany. An electronic tablet was stolen from the church, according to court paperwork.
Felon with firearm – From Monday afternoon. James Michael Garrett, 33, of Corvallis, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The crime allegedly occurred on Sunday. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
