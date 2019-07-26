LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Gunshot wound – 6:27 p.m. Wednesday, 36100 block Fisher Street, Scio. A deputy responded to a report of an adult female who was shot in the stomach several days earlier. The case remains under investigation, and few other details were available from authorities on Thursday.
Injury crash – 10:06 a.m. Thursday, Peoria Road at Cartney Drive. A 2005 Honda CRV and a 2017 Ford pickup collided at the intersection. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver of the CRV, Joseph Elliot, 64, was taken to a Springfield hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Assault – 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block 47th Avenue. An older male had an apparently head injury, was bleeding heavily and required medical attention. An officer responded and took a report for an assault. The case remains under investigation.
Not those type of drugs – 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block Main Street. A caller reported that a female appeared to be injecting herself. An officer responded to the report of suspicious activity and contacted the female, who was applying medical cream to poison oak.
Burglary – 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 4100 block Osage Street. A caller reported items missing from a house. An officer responded and took a report for burglary and theft. The value of the items taken exceeded $1,100.
ALBANY POLICE
Burglary arrest – No time listed, Wednesday, 300 block Third Ave. SE. Adam Terry Pendley, 37, of Albany, was arrested on a charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. He was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon. He also was arraigned on two probation violation cases.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Vandalism — 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. An officer was dispatched to Corvallis High School for a report of vandalism. Obscene words had been spray-painted on a tree, a rock, a sidewalk and a portable toilet.
Prowler — 4:31 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block of Northwest Maxine Circle. An officer responded to a complaint of a prowler. A resident said he heard a car alarm and running feet and went outside, where he discovered a white male about 20 years old dressed in dark gray clothes hiding behind a car. When the resident confronted the young man, he ran off through neighboring yards and into a wooded area.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Harassment — 8:50 p.m. Monday. An 18-year-old woman called to report that she had been followed to her vehicle by an unknown man at a McDonald Forest trailhead on Highway 99W near Tampico Road in Adair Village. After she got into her car, she said, the man grabbed her arm through an open window and her dog bit the man, who fled. The woman drove away.
LEBANON FIRE DISTRICT
Field, tree fire – 12:16 p.m. Thursday, Seventh Street, Waterloo. A resident returned home and found a pump house on the property burning. The fire spread into a field and into about 10 to 15 trees nearby. The flames were at the tops of the trees when fire crews arrived. The fire, which scorched about two acres, was brought under control within two hours thanks to the assistance of the Oregon Department of Forestry, which had five units on the scene, and the Sweet Home Fire District, which brought one unit to Waterloo. Lebanon had two engines, a water tender and a brush rig on the scene to fight the fire.