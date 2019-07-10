ALBANY POLICE
Strangulation — 7:41 p.m. Sunday, 500 block 27th Street. Colton Martin, 27, was charged with strangulation after a fight with his girlfriend.
Concealed weapon — 10:28 p.m. Monday, 500 block Alco Street NE. Bobby Helms, 33, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a switchblade knife. He was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing justice after a scuffle with an officer.
Missing firearm — 11:34 p.m. Monday, 2900 block Geary Street. A caller reported that someone had taken a firearm from his residence sometime on Friday.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Water rescue — 3 p.m. Monday, Willamette River, near the Crystal Lake Boat Ramp, 100 SE Fischer Lane. Four officers responded to reports of an overturned boat with two people in the water. When officers arrived they found a young woman and her father in the river. Elizabeth Benson, 21, was standing in shallow water near the boat launch, holding onto the overturned boat and in no need of immediate assistance. Brian Benson, 51, was in deeper water, caught in an eddy and holding onto some tree branches to keep from being swept downstream. Both were wearing life jackets, but Brian Benson said he was tiring. An officer threw Brian Benson a rope and helped him get to shore. Neither father nor daughter was injured in the incident, and officers helped the Corvallis residents load their boat onto a trailer. Brian Benson told officers the boat turned over after its motor struck a submerged piece of wood in the river.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Disturbance — 12:42 p.m. Sunday, 33100 Mount Pleasant Road, Lebanon. Neighbors were involved in a disturbance that resulted in one stealing the other’s shoe. The investigation is ongoing.
Suspicious circumstance — 3:42 p.m. Sunday, 49000 block Quartzville Road. A deputy was flagged down for an incident involving missing gold panning gear left unattended on the riverbank. The individuals responsible were located and the gear was returned.
Theft — 3:35 p.m. Sunday, 43100 block North River Drive, Sweet Home. Two coin-operated vending machines were stolen and an unknown amount of cash taken. The case is under investigation.
Traffic hazard — 8:46 a.m. Sunday, 33900 block Oakville Road, Albany. A trailer lost approximately 20 bales of hay. The owners were on scene and removed hay from the roadway with the help of a neighbor.
Stolen pickup — 10:40 a.m. Monday, 34000 block Santiam Highway, Lebanon. A caller reported that a dark green 1995 Chevy C2500 extra-cab pickup had been taken sometime overnight.
Mountain bike — 6:13 p.m. Monday, 800 block Cascade Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of her black KHS mountain bike, valued at $200, between 3 and 4 p.m.
Fence issues — 8:13 p.m. Monday, 6400 block Megan St. NE, Albany. A caller reported that someone's vehicle struck his fence and caused about $1,500 in damage within the last two weeks.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing vehicle — 10:49 p.m. Friday, 4100 block Main Street. A caller reported that he gave his nephew permission to use his vehicle three weeks earlier and the nephew did not want to return it. A report was taken for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Heroin charge — About about 3 a.m. Saturday, Mason William Monroe, 26, was arrested near the south side of the Foster Dam maintenance building and charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin. He was also cited for driving while suspended and not being insured. He also had outstanding warrants from Linn County Circuit Court for failure to appear times two, second-degree criminal mischief and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, meth, times three; Albany Municipal Court for failure to appear on third-degree theft and failure to appear interfering with a police officer; Lebanon Municipal Court for failure to appear, second-degree theft and failure to appear, criminal citation; Benton County Circuit Court for failure to appear, second-degree theft.
Suspicious person — 10:50 a.m. Saturday, 1200 block Long Street. Officers responded to reports of a man walking in circles, speaking gibberish. The man told the officers he was preaching the gospel.
Theft — 12:34 p.m. Saturday, 1198 38th Ave. A wheelchair lift was reported stolen from a pickup truck. Its value was estimated at $1,000. The investigation is continuing.