ALBANY POLICE
Assault — 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Walnut Street SW. Thomas Alan Boatwright, 28, of Albany, was arrested after allegedly striking his wife in the face. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail. On Thursday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court, he was charged with felony and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. One of the assaults allegedly occurred on Tuesday, according to court paperwork.
Assault — 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, 1330 Goldfish Farm Road SE. Jackie Lynn Kane, 26, was charged with fourth-degree assault after an altercation with her husband at Walmart. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail. Zachery R. Kane, 26, was cited for assault and released.
Wandering child — 3 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Belmont Avenue SW. A 3-year-old boy was found wandering around an apartment complex. Two woman found him and returned him to his apartment. The child was old and tall enough to have opened the apartment door.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Purloined seed — 8 a.m. Wednesday, 30000 block of Tangent Drive. A caller reported the theft of grass seed and wooden pallets totaling nearly $900 from a seed warehouse parking lot.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Thursday afternoon
Felony domestic assault — Yolan Luis Brown, 30, of Albany, was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, attempted fourth-degree assault, strangulation, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer and resisting arrest. The assault, attempted assault and strangulation accusations were categorized as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday. An adult female, a child under 10, and a law enforcement officer were the victims of the crimes, according to the charging document. The child was struck or punched in the head, court paperwork states. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Drug dealing — Casey Rae McDowell, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, according to court paperwork. The Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
