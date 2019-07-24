CORVALLIS POLICE
Theft by deception — 8:30 p.m. Thursday. A woman who lives in the 3500 block of Northwest Taylor Avenue called to report a scam. She said she had received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the fraud department of her credit union. After obtaining a reset code from the victim, the caller changed the woman’s online banking password and withdrew $2,000 from her account.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, Greenberry Road near Bellfountain Road. A deputy responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash arrested Chani Alissa Jacobson, 25, of Philomath on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Theft by deception— 5:35 p.m. Thursday. A man who lives in the 6300 block of Southwest Reservoir Avenue reported a scam. He said someone from his church had their email hacked, and the hacker used the person’s account to ask him for money. The man said he sent five $100 Amazon gift cards before realizing he was being scammed. Four of the cards were recovered and reimbursed to his account.
Stolen kayaks — 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 26700 block of Highway 99W, Monroe. A man reported the theft of two kayaks, an outboard motor and a marine battery from a dock on his property.
Trespassing with a gun — 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Southwest West Hills Road at Timian Street. A Eugene resident was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Saturday after he was found trespassing in a wooded area where he’d been warned for trespassing a week before. Wesley Jarel Hill, 30, was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and trespassing with a firearm. He was booked at the Benton County Jail and released due to overcrowding.
ALBANY POLICE
Failure to register – From Monday, 1100 block Jackson Street Southeast. Chase Michael Evan Kuske, 28, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He also was arrested on a warrant for parole violation.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary, tool theft – 9:05 a.m. Monday, 35000 block East Lacomb Road. More than $1,000 worth of tools was taken out of a garage and shed during a burglary.
Safe found – 10:27 a.m. Monday, 6000 block Three Lakes Road SoutheastE. A small security safe was located in a ditch along Three Lakes Road.