ALBANY POLICE
Burglary — 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 2800 block 20th Avenue Southeast. Nonprofit Worldwide Outreach reported that someone entered its building while employees were present and took items from the office. No monetary loss was released and the suspect has not been located.
Rollover — 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Highway 20 and Ninth Avenue Southeast. Albany police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection. One had rolled over with its occupant pinned inside. No further information was available.
Hit and run — 8 p.m. Sunday, Elk Run Drive at Otter Court Southwest. A vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle and left the scene.
Motorcycle crash — 7:36 p.m. Monday, 1800 Clay St. SE. Police responded to a motorcycle crash. No further information was available.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault — From Tuesday afternoon. Syntrya Nubian Boyd, 18, was charged with third-degree assault and two counts of attempted aggravated harassment. The victim of the assault, which reportedly occurred on May 26, was a youth correctional facility worker, according to the charging document. The attempted aggravated harassment charges are for propelling a bodily fluid or substance at public safety officers, the charging document states.