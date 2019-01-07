ALBANY POLICE
Arrest — Thursday, 600 block of Airport Road Southeast. Alexander John Ordeman, 28, was arrested on a charge of delivering heroin.
Vehicle recovered — 5 p.m. Saturday, Takena Landing. Officers responding to a report of a submerged vehicle saw the vehicle about 30 feet downstream and 10 to 15 feet from the bank. They notified a dive team, which determined no one was inside. A towing company recovered a 1997 Jeep Cherokee from the water, which had been reported stolen Dec. 20.
LEBANON POLICE
Break-in — 6 a.m. Saturday, 1600 W. Airway Road, Lebanon. Lebanair Aviation contacted the Lebanon Police Department and also used its Facebook page to report a break-in about 6 a.m. Saturday, saying surveillance cameras had captured an image of a man using a crowbar to smash the glass of the door and break into the office. Information was not immediately available from the Police Department Sunday as to what was taken. The investigation is continuing and the aviation office is asking for information to be directed to fbo@lebanair.com.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury crash — 2:35 p.m. Friday, intersection of Brewster Road and Mount Hope Drive. Deputies responded to a report of a Volkswagen turning from Mount Hope onto Brewster Road in front of a Jeep Patriot. The operator of the Jeep, John Polinsky, 69, hometown not listed, was treated for back pain. No citations were listed.
Money to burn — 6:33 p.m. Friday, 27100 block of Big Lake Road. A 30-year-old man reported missing when he didn't immediately return from a snowmobiling excursion was found in a warming hut in the area. The man told deputies he used his cash to start a fire to keep warm. (Information was not immediately available as to how much he burned.) The man did not report any injuries.
Arson investigation — 7:55 p.m. Friday, 43100 block of McDowell Creek Drive. Deputies responded to a report of a 1-ton Dodge Ram 3500 pickup on fire. The fire did not spread beyond the vehicle. The investigation into its ownership is continuing.
Burglary, arrest — 10:08 p.m. Friday, 38700 block of North Main Street, Scio. The husband of the owner of a hair salon told deputies he saw someone inside the business and investigated. The husband physically detained the man he found inside while a second man ran away. Kyle Anthony Gray, 51, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. Deputies found the suspects caused about $250 in damage by prying open a back door. The investigation is continuing to find the second person.