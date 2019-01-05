BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 4:20 p.m. Monday, Highway 99W near milepost 77. Deputies cited Caleb Rosburg Fry, 33, of Lebanon, for a charge of DUII. Fry reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Theft — 3:05 p.m. Thursday, 2750 NW Harrison Blvd. Officers responded to a report of two people stealing washers and dryers from an outside storage area at The Union residential building. Police reportedly identified suspects in security video, then located and arrested Denise Kimberly Riihimaki, 44, of Myrtle Creek, and Steven Ward Froehlich, 45, of Corvallis, for a charge of second-degree theft each.
Meth — 11:05 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block NW Ninth Street. An officer reportedly had contact with Michael Alan Medina, 43, of Corvallis and got consent to search his person. The search reportedly resulted in the officer finding methamphetamine and Medina was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Burglary – 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 400 block Northwest 25th Street. A man reported sometime in the previous three weeks an unknown person had entered his residence and stolen $500 in property.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Elude — 5:40 p.m. Thursday, no listed address. The sheriff's office reported a dark-colored sedan eluded deputies near Albany. The deputies called off the pursuit because of heavy traffic and reported reckless driving by the suspect vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Suspicious circumstances — 8:12 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 45th Avenue. A manager for a storage unit contacted police because he said he could hear a bird squawking in one of the units and was afraid it would die locked inside. The manager said he was unable to contact the person leasing the unit. Officers contacted the leasee, who gave consent and a key to enter. The officer determined the noise was coming from a Christmas bird decoration.