Public Safety Log (Jan. 24)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Harassment — 10:05 p.m. Jan. 15, 2250 NW Ninth St. An officer responded to the McDonald’s restaurant on Northwest Ninth Street for reports that someone threw a cup of water in the face of an employee who was working behind the counter. A 12-year-old girl was cited on juvenile charges of harassment and third-degree criminal mischief and was taken home to her mother.

Throwing stones — 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, 180 NW Fifth St. Asher Davis, 28, was arrested on two counts each of second-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangering in connection with two incidents on Jan. 6 in which someone threw rocks through two different windows of an apartment in the 700 block of Northwest Monroe Avenue.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Burgled yurt — 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, 16699 Salmonberry Road, Alsea. Two people were arrested after they were found living in a yurt at the Salmonberry Campground west of Alsea. The structure had been broken into by cutting a hole in the wall next to the door. John David Caldwell, 26, of Alsea was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He also had three outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. Jennifer Nichole Grimm, 34, of Philomath was charged with first-degree burglary. Caldwell was taken to the Benton County Jail. Grimm was cited in lieu of custody and ordered to clean up the yurt and then leave.

