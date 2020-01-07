Public Safety Log (Jan. 7)

Public Safety Log (Jan. 7)

{{featured_button_text}}
LC courthouse

CORVALLIS POLICE

Identity theft — 3:12 p.m. Friday, 4400 block Northwest Honeysuckle Drive. A man reported that someone had used his Social Security number in a fraudulent manner. The man said two collection agencies were after him for bills he didn’t run up and someone had taken out an auto loan using his information.

Wanted man — 7:10 p.m. Friday, 2600 block Northwest Highland Drive. An officer arrested David Michael Longo, 43, at his residence. Longo had bench warrants for his arrest on 10 counts of failure to appear in connection with half a dozen criminal cases. The underlying charges include first- and second-degree theft, theft of services and second-degree trespassing. Longo was released from jail on Monday.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Monday afternoon

Felon with a firearm – Stephen Alan Laszlo of Harrisburg was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Felon with a firearm – Marcella Louise Moore of Junction City was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and was investigated by the LCSO. Moore is a co-defendant of Laszlo.

Supplying contraband – Amber Micheal McBride, 35, of Albany, was charged with supplying contraband, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred in September. McBride also was charged in three probation violation cases.

Theft, assault – Cameron Ray Mead of Albany was charged with first-degree theft, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Failure to report – Travis James Rictor of Albany was charged with failure to report as a sex offender. The crime allegedly occurred between July 1 and Saturday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Elude – Eric Tate Storkson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and the LCSO investigated the case. The state has filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in the matter.

New Linn County Mugshots (updated Jan. 6)

1 of 47
0
0
0
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News